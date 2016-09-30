Man gets prison for starting fire in California forest

A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to starting a wildfire that last month burned more than 45 square miles in Northern California's Sequoia National Forest.
The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2dvKhcs) a federal judge sentenced Angel Gilberto Garcia-Avalos to 13 months in prison and ordered him to pay $61 million in restitution for damage caused by the Aug. 16 fire.
The fire destroyed six homes and caused evacuations in Kern and Tulare counties.
Garcia-Avalos was driving off-road illegally when his car got stuck on a berm and his catalytic converter and muffler ignited dead grass.
A judge said he made no effort to get help after the blaze erupted.
Later, Garcia-Avalos, a Mexican national, reported to his probation office and was detained for deportation proceedings. He had previously been convicted of burglary, car theft and traffic violations.
