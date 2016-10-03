Man in critical condition after fight at Ravens game

A Maryland man is in critical condition after suffering a head injury during a fight with two Oakland Raiders fans during a Baltimore Ravens game.
Susan Bauer tells The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2dmGvju) that her 55-year-old brother Joseph Bauer was attending the game with his wife and another couple Sunday afternoon when he got into an argument with a group of Raiders fans near a concession stand at M&T Bank Stadium.
She says her brother is on life support and doctors have told the family he had a 30 percent chance of survival.
Court records show 28-year-old Scott Smith, of Mt. Vernon, New York, and 31-year-old Andrew Nappi, Eastchester, New York have both been charged with first- and second-degree assault. It is unclear whether either man has an attorney.
Comments