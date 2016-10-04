State

October 4, 2016 8:03 AM

Son arrested in Santa Clarita stabbing death of his mother

The Associated Press
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials investigating the stabbing death of a 56-year-old woman at her Santa Clarita home have arrested the woman's son.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2d0jqTh ) Jesse Lucatero was taken into custody Monday, several hours after his mother was found with stab wounds to her upper torso. Maria Acevedo died at the scene.

The 24-year-old Lucatero could face a murder charge and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Officials say Acevedo was discovered by her husband.

