October 10, 2016 4:24 AM

Electrical parade closes its run at Walt Disney World

The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

The Main Street Electrical Parade has bid farewell to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Disney says on its website that the final parade would run Sunday night. It is relocating to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The parade has dazzled visitors with floats covered in colorful lights featuring Disney characters since it first debuted at the Florida resort in 1977. The parade was on an eight-year hiatus beginning in 1991 at Disney World.

The current version began rolling down Main Street every night in 2010.

The parade previously ran at Disneyland in California from 1972 to 1996.

