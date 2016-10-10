Capsized boat in San Francisco Bay may have been overloaded

Police say a sailboat that capsized near San Francisco's Pier 45 may have been overloaded.
San Francisco Police Office Jack Nyce tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2dscSKP) the a 34-foot Silverton cabin cruiser was designed to safely carry between 10 or 12 people but it was carrying 27 adults and three children when it flipped and sank Saturday.
Rescue crews transported five adults and three children, two of them in critical conditions, to area hospitals.
All have been released, including a 4-year-old boy who had stopped breathing when he was plucked from the water. Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says he was sent home Monday.
Officials said there were a lot of recreational and rescue boats on the water because of Fleet Week, and crews were able to reach the distressed sailboat quickly.
The Marine Unit of the San Francisco Police Department on Monday located the sunken vessel, which remains underwater.
