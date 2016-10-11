State

Southern California officer fired on, not hurt, during chase

The Associated Press
RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Authorities in Southern California say a suspect fired on a police officer during a car chase, but only the officer's patrol car was hit and no one was hurt.

Police say the suspect was captured Tuesday night as officers swarmed a residential neighborhood he had run into after ditching his van.

Corona police Sgt. Paul Mercado says the chase began at about 6 p.m. when the officer from his department tried to pull over a van that matched a vehicle description from a drive-by shooting last month.

The van fled and led the officer on a chase of about 4 miles.

Mercado says the suspect fired on the officer at least twice during the chase with a shotgun or rifle but only damaged the patrol car.

He says the officer called for backup but did not return fire.

Investigators were still searching for the weapon.

