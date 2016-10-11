Southern California officer fired on, not hurt, during chase

Authorities in Southern California say a suspect fired on a police officer during a car chase, but only the officer's patrol car was hit and no one was hurt.
Police say the suspect was captured Tuesday night as officers swarmed a residential neighborhood he had run into after ditching his van.
Corona police Sgt. Paul Mercado says the chase began at about 6 p.m. when the officer from his department tried to pull over a van that matched a vehicle description from a drive-by shooting last month.
The van fled and led the officer on a chase of about 4 miles.
Mercado says the suspect fired on the officer at least twice during the chase with a shotgun or rifle but only damaged the patrol car.
He says the officer called for backup but did not return fire.
Investigators were still searching for the weapon.
