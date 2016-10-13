Boy, 6, bitten by coyote at Orange County park

Orange County authorities are searching for a coyote that bit a 6-year-old boy while he was playing at an Orange County park.
The Orange County Register reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2e97RqE) that the coyote bit the boy on the arm and tried to drag him away at Springbrook Park in Irvine last weekend.
The child's father and others were able to get the animal to let go and scare it away. The boy was treated for bites as well as cuts and scrapes.
State Fish and Wildlife spokesman Andrew Hughan calls Irvine a "hot spot" for coyotes. He says there were six confirmed cases of coyotes biting humans in the city last year.
Last October an Irvine man and his 3-year-old son were bitten by a coyote in front of their home.
