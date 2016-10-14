USC football player accused of rape due in Utah courtroom

A suspended University of Southern California football player charged with rape in Utah is set to appear in court for a bail hearing Friday.
Osa Masina is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after she passed out following a party. Authorities say the 19-year-old man is also the focus of a California sexual-assault investigation involving the same woman.
Masina posted $250,000 bail after his September arrest, but his lawyer says the amount is high for a first-time offender and has tied up many of his family's assets. Attorney Greg Skordas has said the sexual activity was consensual and that his client's perspective on what happend different than the woman's.
Masina is a Utah native who played at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights. He is charged with rape and forcible sodomy.
Comments