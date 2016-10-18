State

Pilot, small plane wreckage found in Sierra Nevada

The Associated Press
PLACERVILLE, Calif.

Authorities say wreckage of a small-engine plane that went missing over the Sierra Nevada has been found.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says search crews located the wreckage Tuesday afternoon in a rugged area of the Sierra, southwest of Lake Schmidell.

The office says the body of a man was found outside of the wreckage. He has not identified.

The Cessna plane was returning to the Sacramento area when it went missing Saturday during a storm that dumped snow and rain and brought gusty winds to the area.

