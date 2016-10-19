Sanchez struggles in California US Senate fight

Loretta Sanchez is entering the final sprint in California's U.S. Senate race short on money and trailing in polls.
Records released Wednesday by federal regulators show Sanchez closed her campaign books on Sept. 30 with $879,000 in the bank — a troubling sign in her effort to stage an upset on Nov. 8.
California has some of the nation's most expensive media markets, and it appears unlikely the Orange County congresswoman can mount sustained TV ads she badly needs to try to close the gap with front-runner Kamala Harris.
Harris — the state attorney general — ended the quarter with over $4 million in the bank and has been running TV ads in the state.
Harris has never trailed in polls and has been endorsed by President Barack Obama.
Comments