Man held after allegedly stabbing toddler daughter to death

Los Angeles police are holding a man they say stabbed to death his 13-month-old daughter, then walked out of his burning apartment with a knife stuck in his chest.
Capt. Steve Carmona tells City News Service that an officer answering an assault with a deadly weapon report found the man Friday afternoon outside a North Hollywood apartment building — with a steak knife in his chest.
He says the man may have been using methamphetamine.
Officer Drake Madison says he's hospitalized in critical condition.
Madison says the man allegedly stabbed his daughter and set an apartment fire that was quickly doused.
He says initial reports that the child was thrown out of a window were wrong.
The girl's mother took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
