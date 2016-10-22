NASA's 'Supper Guppy' aircraft lands at airport in Mesa

A specialized aircraft from NASA made a stop for fuel in the Phoenix metro area.
The "Super Guppy" landed Friday at Mesa-Williams Gateway Airport.
It was coming from Colorado and likely is headed to California.
The Super Guppy has been in use by NASA since the early 1960s and can carry more than 26 tons of cargo.
Its whale-shaped compartment measures 25 feet tall, 25 feet wide and 11 feet long.
The aircraft's hinged nose can rotate 200 degrees, allowing it to be loaded and unloaded from the front.
The plane's unique construction is designed to haul specialized parts.
During a previous Mesa stop in 2014, the Supper Guppy was carrying a hybrid wing body aircraft.
It was unclear what the plane was carrying on this trip, however.
