October 23, 2016 9:39 PM

Obama leaves Nevada after rallying for Clinton, Dems

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

President Barack Obama has left Las Vegas after stumping for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Air Force One departed from McCarran International Airport at 6:05 p.m. PDT Sunday, heading to California for party fundraisers.

The president rallied a crowd at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas on behalf of Clinton as well as Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto.

Polls in Nevada show both the presidential and Senate races are close.

