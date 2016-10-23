Obama leaves Nevada after rallying for Clinton, Dems

President Barack Obama shakes hands with supporters as he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, north of San Diego, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. Obama is campaigning to boost Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's prospects and help Democrats to retake Senate control, with an earlier stop in tightly contested Nevada before headlining party fundraisers in California.
Denis Poroy
AP Photo
Denis Poroy
AP Photo
Denis Poroy
AP Photo
President Barack Obama, right, greets Silas Gross, left, and Dorothy Mae McCray, center, after arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, north of San Diego, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. Obama is campaigning to boost Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's prospects and help Democrats to retake Senate control, with an earlier stop in tightly contested Nevada before headlining party fundraisers in California.
Susan Walsh
AP Photo
President Barack Obama holds a baby as he greets military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar north of San Diego, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP Photo
President Barack Obama salutes as he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar north of San Diego, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP Photo
Susan Walsh
AP Photo
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama prepares to depart McCarran International Airport on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. Obama was campaigning to boost Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's prospects and help Democrats to retake Senate control, scheduling a stop Sunday in tightly contested Nevada before headlining party fundraisers in California.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
