Rescue crews save person after boat capsizes

Ventura County rescue crews have revived a person after an apparent boating accident.
The Ventura County Star reports (http://bit.ly/2eaw7ZV ) that agencies were notified early Wednesday of the apparent accident off the coast of Oxnard. When rescue personnel arrived, they found an overturned 10- to 12-foot boat on the beach.
Crews searched for a woman believed to be in the water or under the boat and ultimately retrieved her and performed CPR.
A total of four people were treated after the incident.
