Charges added against men accused of beating Ravens fan

1:17 Fatal crash near Davis High Pause

2:02 Fare check at downtown Sacramento light rail stop goes out of control

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

0:51 Help firefighters raise money for MDA

3:21 Merced cruises past Buhach Colony 42-13

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'