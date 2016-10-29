State

Scottsdale names 5 finalists in search for new city manager

The Associated Press
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Two Arizonans are among five finalists for the job of Scottsdale City Manager.

The five are Queen Creek Town Manager John Kross; Scottsdale City Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Nichols; Odessa (Texas) Assistant City Manager Konrad Hildebrandt; former Sunnyvale (California) City Manager Gary Luebbers and ex-Corpus Christi (Texas) City Manager Ronald Olson.

They were selected from a pool of 89 applicants after a series of preliminary interviews and background checks.

The five will be interviewed by City Council members on Nov. 9-10.

The City Council has a Nov. 10 public meeting, during which each candidate will make a brief presentation and answer questions from council members.

After that, the council may extend a job offer to their top choice.

Scottsdale's water director has been acting city manager since June 2015.

