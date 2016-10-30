State

Police in Bay Area shoot suspect they say drove RV at them

The Associated Press
HAYWARD, Calif.

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward say an officer shot and wounded a suspect who drove toward officers in a recreational vehicle.

Sgt. Tasha DeCosta tells the East Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2f1zy6R) the shooting Saturday night occurred after police were called to the area around a park to assist a ranger. Police did not identify the male suspect, but they said the gunshot wound he suffered was non-life-threatening.

An ambulance took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

