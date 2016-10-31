Los Angeles police chief breaks pelvis in motocross mishap

Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck is calling his weekend spill on an off-road motorcycle was a "terrible accident" that happened while doing something he loves very much.
Beck tweeted thanks for the support he's gotten as word of the crash has spread. He says he'll be actively involved in the day-to-day operation of the department while he heals from a broken pelvis.
The 63-year-old chief is expected to have surgery on Monday.
The LAPD says Beck was riding in the Tehachapi Mountains north of Los Angeles with friends Saturday when he fell on a rocky trail.
