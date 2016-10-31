Man killed after stabbing woman outside LA courthouse

A sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a man who stabbed a woman outside a Los Angeles courthouse.
Sheriff's Officer Benny Carbajal says the man died of his wounds at a hospital after Monday's shooting.
Attorney Thomas Feher was at the Chatsworth courthouse and saw the shooting. Feher says he saw a woman get out of a car and run toward the courthouse, chased by a man who got out of the car with a knife.
He says the man was shot when he refused to drop the knife.
Los Angeles police Officer Norma Eisenman says the attack is believed to be domestic violence and the woman is expected to survive.
Comments