3 arrested following fatal gunfight with Sacramento officer

Police say they have arrested three men, including the suspected shooter who engaged in a fatal gunfight with a police officer outside a Sacramento casino.
A bystander, 36-year-old Nicholas Broadway, was killed in the crossfire early Sunday outside Capitol Casino. He previously held clerical jobs with two state governors and a state senator.
Sacramento police said Monday that three men are being held on various charges. They did not immediately name the suspects but said the man believed responsible for shooting Broadway is among those in custody.
The officer exchanged gunfire with one suspect after he and two private security guards broke up a fight outside the casino. The officer, a 20-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
