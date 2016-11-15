Anthony Brooklier, attorney for 'Hollywood Madam,' dies

Anthony Brooklier, a prominent and polished Los Angeles lawyer whose clients included "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss and his own mob-boss father, has died.
LA County coroner's Lt. Larry Dietz says Brooklier died at his home in Century City on Tuesday. He was 70.
Dietz could not immediately give the cause of death.
Brooklier's name first gained fame when he was a prosecutor still in his 20s but was tapped by his father, Southern California Mafia boss Dominic Brooklier, to defend him on federal racketeering charges. Dominic Brooklier was convicted and died in prison, but it was the beginning of an auspicious career in criminal defense for his son.
In the 1990s Anthony Brooklier defended Fleiss, who operated a pricey call girl ring for the wealthy and famous and became a media sensation with rampant speculation about her client lists.
