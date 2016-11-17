Republican Young Kim loses Assembly re-election bid

Former Democratic Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva has won her bid for a comeback in the California Legislature, defeating first-term Republican Young Kim in Orange County.
Quirk-Silva's victory bolsters the Democratic supermajority in the California Assembly next year, but the Senate remains in flux as Democrat Josh Newman narrows the gap against Republican Ling Ling Chang in Southern California.
The outcome of that race will determine whether Democrats have a supermajority in the Senate.
Tabulations by Orange County showed Thursday that Quirk Silva led Kim by 5 percentage points. Kim, of Fullerton, said in a statement that she called Quirk-Silva to concede and will keep her former rival in her prayers.
Quirk-Silva served in the Legislature for one term before losing to Kim in 2014.
