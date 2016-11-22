Deputies respond to small plane crash on California mountain

Authorities are on the scene of a small plane crash on a mountain slope in the San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller said Tuesday that deputies responded to reports of a plane down on the lower flanks of Mount Baldy just north of the city of Upland. She had no information on occupants or the cause of the crash.
Television news footage shows the small plane crumpled and broken apart.
A sheriff's helicopter landed on a flat above the crash and deputies were able to climb down to the site.
