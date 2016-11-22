State

November 22, 2016 7:56 PM

UC Berkeley male student assaulted in affiliated housing

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

University of California, Berkeley police says a male student was sexually assaulted inside a university affiliated student cooperative housing unit.

University police say the assault was reported Tuesday by a UC Berkeley student who told officials he was assaulted by a man he met on the internet.

Police say the suspect is approximately 20-year-old. Officials didn't say if he is a student.

They say the victim and the suspect met at the victim's co-op room, and the assault occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Barricaded man in L Street surrenders

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos