Woman pleads not guilty to anti-Trump vandalism in LA

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Pause

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

1:48 Oakdale surges from behind to beat Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:57 Merced Bears Fall To Oakdale

0:39 Marijuana seized in Merced

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police