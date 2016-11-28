California Democrats capture legislative supermajorities

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Pause

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'