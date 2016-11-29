Deputies raid mobile home in ongoing hunt for jail escapees

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play Pause

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

0:32 World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police