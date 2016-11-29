Deputies raid mobile home in ongoing hunt for jail escapees

Heavily armed deputies in Northern California on Tuesday surrounded a mobile home in which they believed was one of two escaped inmates — but came up empty-handed.
Fugitive inmates Rogelio Chavez and Laron Campbell escaped last Wednesday from Santa Clara County's main jail by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet.
Deputies on Tuesday placed nearby schools on lockdown and searched several places throughout the county after receiving tips of the possible location of Chavez, said Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Rich Glennon.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's SWAT team was dispatched to a mobile home parked on an east San Jose street.
"He was not discovered at that location but we continue to search and our investigators remain in the area processing information and interviewing witnesses," Glennon said.
A woman who helped Chavez after he escaped was arrested Monday on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime, Glennon said.
Police say Emily Vaca, 35, of San Jose, helped Chavez evade authorities by driving him around the county. She was arrested after authorities raided a motel in Gilroy, where Chavez was believed to be hiding, Glennon said.
Chavez and Campbell are facing possible life sentences if convicted of burglary, extortion, false imprisonment and other charges on which they were being held. Chavez had been held at the jail since August and Campbell since February 2015.
