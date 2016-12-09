State

December 9, 2016 4:04 PM

Authorities: LA teacher's assistant sexually abused student

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A teacher's assistant has been charged with sexually abusing a student at a Los Angeles middle school.

Authorities say 24-year-old Joshua Jacob Estrada sexually molested a student at David Wark Griffith Middle School between November and December. He faces six counts of committing lewd acts upon a child.

Estrada was ordered held on $600,000 bail at a court appearance Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Unified School District, Estrada was a substitute special education assistant.

In a statement, Superintendent Michelle King said parents at the school had been notified of Estrada's arrest and that safety is the district's top priority.

Estrada's attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Barricaded man in L Street surrenders

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos