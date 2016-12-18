The Latest: 3 injured in stabbing attack in Panorama City

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Kialee Market in downtown Merced Pause

1:13 Fire at Kialee Market in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

0:19 Fire in downtown Merced

2:01 MC receiver Nih-jer Jackson on signing

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'