Lawsuit accuses transit security of ogling passengers

0:19 Fire in downtown Merced Pause

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:45 Bass fishing heats up at Lake Lowell

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'