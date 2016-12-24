Snow forces closure of Interstate 5 in Southern California

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

4:37 Secret Santa inspires kindness during sleigh ride in Independence

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'