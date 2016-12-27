5 California Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. GUN SALES
Officials say sales of semi-automatic rifles have more than doubled in California over last year.
2. RICKY HARRIS
Comedian and actor who had recurring role in Chris Rock's "Everybody Hates Chris" and voiced characters in hip hop albums dies at 54.
3. TESLA
Japanese electronics company Panasonic and electric car maker Tesla plan to begin production of photovoltaic cells and modules in U.S.
4. MENORAH
Six-foot-tall, 100-pound brass menorah stolen from San Francisco's Washington Square Park; police suspect metal thief.
5. HOLIDAY BOWL
After talk of boycott, Minnesota Golden Gophers to play Washington State in San Diego's Holiday Bowl.
