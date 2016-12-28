The Latest: 3 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, felt across region

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Pause

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:22 Livingston's annual Kops for Kids event

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'