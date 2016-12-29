State

Escondido fire kills 5-year-old girl and injures 8 others

The Associated Press
ESCONDIDO, Calif.

A fire at a mobile home in Escondido has killed a 5-year-old girl, left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition and injured seven other family members.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ivy7hW ) says the blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire Chief Russ Knowles says an electric cord leading to a Christmas tree may have sparked the fire.

Some people were trapped inside and others got out through the home's windows.

Knowles says arriving firefighters also broke a window to rescue people and quickly knocked down the fire, which gutted the home.

