Swarm of minor quakes shakes California's Imperial Valley

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:53 The annual mochitsuki at Livingston United Methodist Church

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'