Elephant bullhooks now banned in Rhode Island

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'