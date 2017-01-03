Man dies shortly after being handcuffed by Lemoore police

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:42 Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'