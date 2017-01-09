The Latest: Famed giant sequoia topples in California storms

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms Pause

3:07 Merced beats Buhach Colony

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'

0:59 Washington pot czar has tips for California on black market, pricing