Wild LA chase of attempted murder suspect ends with arrest

Los Angeles police arrested an attempted murder suspect who shot at officers and led them on a slow-moving freeway chase that ended when a police vehicle pinned his car.
While television news helicopters followed overhead, SWAT vehicles hemmed in the suspect's sedan early Tuesday on Interstate 405. When he got out of the driver's seat, a police K-9 pounced on him.
The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2ic5rc7) the 32-year-old suspect was wanted in connection with the shooting of his sister-in-law, who was in critical condition.
The car chase began in the San Fernando Valley and wound through several neighborhoods onto I-405. The suspect inched along at times, screamed at officers, and at one point fired several shots.
Southbound lanes were closed for hours during the investigation.
No officers were hurt.
