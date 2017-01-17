Father of man killed by police sues California department

The father of a mentally distressed black man shot and killed by Southern California police who thought he was armed is suing the department.
The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2jXlhZy) reports Tuesday night that Richard Olango Abuka, father of Alfred Olango, filed the lawsuit in San Diego federal court alleging excessive, deadly force against his son.
The suit was filed less than a week after San Diego County prosecutors ruled that the shooting by El Cajon police was justified and no criminal charges would be filed. Authorities say Olango pointed an e-cigarette device at an officer, who had reason to believe it was a gun and he was in danger.
The lawsuit alleges that the officer "drew his firearm and aggressively confronted, chased and cornered" Olango.
Comments