January 19, 2017 4:51 PM

LA fortune teller accused of stealing from her clients

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The operator of a fortune teller and psychic business in Los Angeles has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from clients.

Melissa Lori Lee pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four felony counts of grand theft of personal property.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says the 28-year-old Lee allegedly stole the money in 2014 and 2015 from four clients of the Woodland Hills business.

The charges carry a possible maximum sentence of five years in jail.

Bail was set at $80,000 and Lee was scheduled to return to Van Nuys branch court on Jan. 31.

