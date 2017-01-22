California storm raises mudslide fear, triggers evacuations

1:53 Merced Art Hop Pause

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'