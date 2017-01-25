Missing woman found alive after weekend disappearance

A woman who vanished from the Los Angeles area over the weekend was found Wednesday, walking along a high desert freeway.
Two Los Angeles police detectives were heading to Lancaster to take part in the investigation when they saw Laura Lynne Stacy, 28, on the side of State Route 14, police Lt. Dionne Watts said.
She was suffering from dehydration and exposure. She was reunited with her family and was taken to a hospital, officials said.
"I'm sure the parents are pleased. This type of successful end is what we hope for in law enforcement," Detective Tim O'Quinn told KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2k2imCe ). "You don't get it often on cold nights. It's a great outcome to this story."
The area was hit by a fierce storm over the weekend, followed by temperatures that dropped into the 20s overnight.
Stacy recently moved to Los Angeles from the Denver area. Her parents said she came to Southern California to search for real estate and photography work.
She was last heard from on Sunday in the Hollywood Hills area, about 40 miles from where she was found.
Authorities did not immediately say what happened to her.
Her parents, police and volunteers had been searching an area of Lancaster where Stacy's locked 2005 Acura was found abandoned late Tuesday night. Her cellphone was found Sunday in a puddle at a Santa Clarita park, about 30 miles from where she vanished.
