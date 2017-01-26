State

2 hikers injured after reported avalanche on Mount Baldy

The Associated Press
MOUNT BALDY, Calif.

Two injured hikers have been rescued after they reportedly were caught in an avalanche on Mount Baldy.

San Bernardino County rescuers plucked them from the mountain by helicopter Thursday afternoon. One had serious injuries.

Officials say 911 callers reported that three hikers were hit by an avalanche in the Mount Baldy Bowl area, below the 10,000-foot peak northeast of Los Angeles.

The hikers were on unstable snow overlaying an ice sheet.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says one hiker had an arm injury and another had an injured leg.

The third person wasn't hurt and was able to hike out.

