State

January 26, 2017 4:16 PM

Child's body pulled from creek may be that of missing boy

The Associated Press
RAINBOW, Calif.

Authorities may have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by flood waters during stormy weather in San Diego County.

The Sheriff's Department says the body of a child was found Thursday in a creek in Rainbow after a five-day search. The medical examiner's office will determine whether it's Phillip Campbell.

The Fallbrook boy and a family friend, 73-year-old Roland Phillips, were in a car that authorities believe was swept away Sunday as it tried to ford a rain-swollen creek.

Phillips' body and a submerged Toyota Camry were recovered Monday.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Barricaded man in L Street surrenders

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos