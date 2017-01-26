Child's body pulled from creek may be that of missing boy

Authorities may have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by flood waters during stormy weather in San Diego County.
The Sheriff's Department says the body of a child was found Thursday in a creek in Rainbow after a five-day search. The medical examiner's office will determine whether it's Phillip Campbell.
The Fallbrook boy and a family friend, 73-year-old Roland Phillips, were in a car that authorities believe was swept away Sunday as it tried to ford a rain-swollen creek.
Phillips' body and a submerged Toyota Camry were recovered Monday.
