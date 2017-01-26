Police: 2 men stabbed to death in LA's Chinatown

Los Angeles police are hunting for a man who stabbed two people to death at a Chinatown recreational center.
Police say a man in his 30s entered the Hop Sing Tong Benevolent Association club Thursday afternoon. He got into an argument with one victim, pulled a knife and stabbed him several times.
Officer Tony Im says another man tried to intervene and also was stabbed.
The victims, both in their 60s, died at the scene.
The killer fled but left a blood trail, although Im says it's unclear whether he was wounded or the blood was from the knife.
A bloodhound was brought in but couldn't locate the attacker.
