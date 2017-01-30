San Francisco, LA airports running smoothly after protests

Demonstrators crowd the international terminal as they protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Olga Rodriguez
AP Photo
A traveler records demonstrators as they march through Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Ryan Kang
AP Photo
Demonstrators gather outside Tom Bradley International Terminal during a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Ryan Kang
AP Photo
Demonstrators march through Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Ryan Kang
AP Photo
Demonstrators gather outside Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Ryan Kang
AP Photo
Demonstrators chant inside Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Ryan Kang
AP Photo
Avriel Epps of Los Angeles joins hundreds of demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. of seven predominantly Muslim countries at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Demonstrators block the way for flight crew members, two at left and one at center right, from proceeding at the international terminal as people protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of several countries at San Francisco International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Olga Rodriguez
AP Photo
Demonstrators stage a sit-in at the international terminal while police stand and watch the protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of several countries at San Francisco International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
Olga Rodriguez
AP Photo
Demonstrators crowd the international terminal as people protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of several countries at San Francisco International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Olga Rodriguez
AP Photo
Demonstrators block an escalator at the international terminal as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at San Francisco International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Olga Rodriguez
AP Photo
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, right, poses for a picture with Hanin Abdulhafid, left, and her husband Ashraf Abdurhafid, holding their son Abraham Hanin, all of Libya, during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
The Sacramento Bee via AP
Renee C. Byer
