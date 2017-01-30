3 Hollywood Hills homes damaged by mud, debris flow

A hillside partly collapsed and sent mud and debris into three homes in the Hollywood Hills.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott says firefighters are surveying the scene from ground and air of the three homes that were damaged Monday night on Laurel View Drive.
Scott says no injuries have been reported.
It's not yet clear exactly what caused the slide. Los Angeles has not had rain in about a week, but was pounded by a series of storms before that.
On Jan. 11, a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from a home in the same neighborhood slid down a rain-soaked hillside. No one was injured then either.
