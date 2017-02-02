They injected each other with narcotics, but he died and now she’s under arrest

A Visalia woman has been arrested for manslaughter in the drug overdose death of a man found dead in a swimming pool last summer, Visalia police said.
They were voluntarily injecting medical grade narcotics into each other, police said.
Dennis Conroy, 40, of Visalia, was found dead June 28 in the pool in the 1500 block of West Beverly Drive after police went to a medical aid call.
Terienne Dortman, 43, turned herself in Thursday, one day after an arrest warrant was issued, police said.
Dortman was a contract employee in the medical field and obtained the drugs at Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Sgt. Damon Maurice said.
She was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
