Flood warnings in already soaked Northern California

A woman carries an umbrella as she crosses a street with children in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Two women walk on a pier at Fort Point near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. California's winter keeps getting wetter as the first in the latest round of storms moves ashore, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds.
A man paddles a canoe near an abandoned car on a flooded street Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Kentfield, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.
Sandbags at the entrance of a closed business seen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.
A man stands on a bridge as he watches the level of the San Anselmo Creek Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.
A man with a child using a broom as a paddle kayak near an abandoned car on a flooded street Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Kentfield, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.
Ben Lomond firefighters rescue Rachel Turner and her dogs from their flooded home on Old Covered Bridge Road in Felton, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood.
Ross Williams reaches his flooded truck in his kayak after leaving his flooded home on Old Covered Bridge Road in Felton, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood.
This photo provided by the Sebastopol, Calif., Fire Department shows a giant oak tree that has fallen, heavily damaging a home on Vine Avenue in Sebastopol, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. No injuries were reported, but the back half of the house was destroyed.
The rain-swollen San Lorenzo River flows past the Paradise Park community in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Residents were evacuated as the water rose Tuesday morning when the river flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood.
A man moves his car from the flooded parking lot at the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
With a flooded neighborhood behind him, Matt Ginder clutches a railing as he tries to make his way through rushing flood waters pouring from the San Lorenzo River at the Felton Covered Bridge in Felton, Calif.,Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood.
A home in Sebastopol, Calf., sustained major damage after a large fir tree took off the upper dining and kitchen area, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
The San Lorenzo River floods over Highway 9 north of Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Residents were evacuated as the water rose Tuesday morning when the river flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood.
Water from the San Lorenzo River inundates the yard at Central Home Supply near the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2017. Residents were evacuated as the water rose Tuesday morning when the river flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood.
Two men walk alongside a flooded street Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Felton, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.
Paul Peterson, bottom left, surveys his flooded property after the San Lorenzo River overflowed Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Felton, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.
Horses are evacuated from their stables along the San Lorenzo River and taken to the parking lot of New Leaf Market in Felton, Calif.,Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood.
Two men carry a kayak over standing rainwater on a boardwalk along Mission Beach Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Diego. After morning rains, blue skies returned to much of Southern California Tuesday afternoon, as the region awaits a second storm later in the week.
Linda Forbes walks in a flooded property as she checks on a relative living in the neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Felton, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.
